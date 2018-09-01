MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

CORRECTED (8/31, 6 PM).

— BAY FRONT HIGHWAY/HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/HOLIDAY WORK)

Lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions, with alternating traffic control between Mile Marker 2 to 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day), from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions, with alternating traffic control between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

2) VOLCANO (24/7 CLOSURE)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction due to volcanic activity.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/HOLIDAY/WEEKDAY WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day) and on Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) NORTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 21 – 22.5 in the vicinity of Malua Gulch on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

3) NORTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 26 – 27 in the vicinity of Laupahoehoe Gulch on Sunday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

4) NORTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 28 – 29 in the vicinity of Kawailii Gulch on Sunday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) NORTH KONA (WEEKEND/HOLIDAY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 to 119 in the vicinity of Seaview Circle and Kamehameha III Road on Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 to 119 in the vicinity of Seaview Circle and Kamehameha III Road on Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., for pavement reconstruction and striping.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (HIGHWAY 130) —

1) PAHOA

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile marker 14 – 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Wednesday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (HWY 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions, with alternating traffic control between Mile Marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (HWY 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA (WEEKEND/HOLIDAY WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Keokea Beach Park at mile markers 25.6, 26, 26.4 & 28.4 on Monday, Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

