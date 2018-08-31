MEDIA RELEASE

UPDATED

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6:30 p.m., Friday, August 31, 2018

Hawaii Police Department reports that all lanes of Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200/Saddle Road) are open in both directions. The brushfire has been extinguished.

—

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 p.m., Friday, August 31, 2018. Hawaii Police Department reports the following road closures:

One Hilo bound lane of Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) is closed near the 45-mile marker due to a brushfire. This closure is located between Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) and the turnoff for Waikii Ranch.

State Highways reports that crews are working on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) between Hilo and Onomea. This work is to repair damage from the recent heavy rains. The work is expected to last until 8 p.m. this evening

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in these areas and to expect delays.

