MEDIA RELEASE

With the lull in lava activity, the Hawaii Island Humane Society is reducing the Lava Request Hotline (808-498-9475) hours to 8 a.m. to 12 noon from Monday through Friday. Should lava activity cease, the Lava Request Hotline will close down operations on Friday, September 14.

Rescue efforts are ongoing in the more remote regions affected by the recent lava flow. To date, the Hawaii Island Humane Society has rescued 367 pets and animals with nearly all returned to owners and the remainder in foster homes. It takes a village and the Hawaii Island Humane Society could not have done it without the help of many.

A big mahalo to Governor David Ige, Mayor Harry Kim, Managing Director Wil Okabe, Civil Defense Director Talmadge Magno, Police Chief Paul Ferreira, Fire Chief Darren Rosario and the many other elected and appointed officials who worked tirelessly during this disaster. The love of animals brought ASPCA, Rainbow Friends, Aloha Ilio, Hui Pono Holoholona Rescue, Hawaii Lava Flow Animal Rescue Network and others to join in the efforts to rescue animals that were unfortunately left behind.

Additional volunteers and fosters are always needed to help care for the animals that have not been reunited at the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Keaau Shelter. If you are able and willing to assist, please call the Keaau Shelter at 808-966-5458 to put your name on the volunteer call list.

For up-to-minute information follow Hawaii Island Humane Society on social media: Facebook @HIHSoc and Twitter @HIHumaneSoc.

