MEDIA RELEASE

The Kilauea Visitor’s Center auditorium is being prepared for reopening at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo. Geomorphologists inspect a rockfall on the Byron Ledge Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo. Cracks and sinkholes are measured on Crater Rim Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo. A large sinkhole on the Kilauea Iki Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo. A building at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is inspected. NPS Photo. Fractures and sinkholes on Crater Rim Trail are assessed for damage at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo. Flushing a waterline near the Kilauea Visitor’s Center at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo. A sinkhole is checked on Crater Rim Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo A team including National Park Service Geomorphologist Eric Bilderback log earthquake damage and assess stability along Crater Rim Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. NPS Photo/Jon Christensen

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is completing emergency repairs and making progress towards reopening parts of the park by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, National Public Lands Day.

As of today, 32 buildings have been inspected, non-potable water has been restored to nine buildings, and 20 miles of trail have been assessed by the National Park Service geomorphologist. On Sept. 10, a team of engineers from the Federal Highway Administration will begin assessments on park roads. Due to extensive earthquake damage, no vehicles over 15,000 pounds will be allowed to enter the park when it reopens.

A new Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park “Recovery” webpage is now available to share updates and photos with the public: www.nps.gov/havo/recovery.htm.

For the first time in many years, there is no molten lava to see in the park. The recent eruption saw the disappearance of the summit lava lake and lava flows from Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō have ceased.

Following a lengthy closure due to months of hazardous volcanic and seismic activity at the summit of Kīlauea, the park is preparing to reopen the following areas on Sept. 22 by 10 a.m.:

Kīlauea Visitor Center (closes at 5 p.m.)

Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association store at Kīlauea Visitor Center (closes at 5 p.m.)

Crater Rim Trail between Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp

Sulphur Banks Trail

Crater Rim Drive to Steam Vents

Kīlauea Iki Overlook and parking lot

Devastation Trail and Pu‘u Pua‘i

Crater Rim Drive to Keanakāko‘i Crater, for pedestrians and bicyclists only

Mauna Loa Road to Kīpukapuaulu; open to pedestrians and bicyclists past Kīpukapuaulu

Sections of Escape Road from Highway 11

Chain of Craters Road

The Volcano Art Center Gallery and Kilauea Military Camp also plan to open on Sept. 22. Limited services may be available at Volcano House.

The entrance station will open by 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, and the park will go back to being open 24 hours a day. National Public Lands Day is a fee-free day so entrance fees will not be charged on Sept. 22. Entrance fees will go into effect on Sun., Sept. 23. Areas not listed above should be presumed closed. There is no drinking water in the park. Unforeseen circumstances could delay the projected reopening. During the last several weeks, two hurricanes threatened the park, and a damaging wildfire burned nearly 3,800 acres of native forest on Mauna Loa.

An initial interior inspection was completed on Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube), but additional assessments are needed. It will remain closed for now. Between May and August, 62 collapse-explosion events at the summit of Kīlauea produced scores of rockfalls and fractured park overlooks, trails, waterlines, parking lots and roads.

The theme for this year’s National Public Lands Day, a fee-free day when outdoor enthusiasts turn out to give back and enjoy their favorite outdoor places, is Resilience & Restoration. Next week, the park will announce opportunities for volunteers to assist with recovery efforts, and begin recruitment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



