Big Island police and State officers arrested three individuals for various offenses and issued multiple citations during a sweep of parks in Hilo last night.

On (August 29), officers with the Community Policing Section and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) conducted a nighttime enforcement project in the parks along Kalanianaole Street and Banyan Drive.

41-year-old Michiko Kaleiwahea of no permanent address was arrested for Third Degree Promotion of Dangerous Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, and Violating Park Hours and her bail was set at $2,050. She was also arrested and charged for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

26-year-old Christopher Dennis-Royston of Hilo was arrested for contempt of court, and his bail was set at $250.00.

18-year-old Kineo Englio of Hilo was arrested for two outstanding warrants for contempt of court, and his bail was set at $300.00.

Kaleiwahea, Dennis-Royston, and Englio were all scheduled to make their initial court appearances this afternoon.

Officers also issued twenty citations for violations of park hours and one citation for a bicycle registration violation.

Similar joint enforcement projects will continue in the South Hilo District as part of an ongoing effort to enforce both County and State laws and ordinances as well as improving park experiences for the community.

