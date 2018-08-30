MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center assisting residents with the Kilauea eruption recovery will be closed for the Labor Day Weekend.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale Street in Pahoa will close for business at its normal time of 6 p.m. on Friday, August 31, and will re-open for business on Tuesday, September 4 at 8 a.m.

Hours will remain 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and CLOSED Sundays.

Hawaii County residents or businesses who suffered damage or losses as the result of the eruption have until Wednesday, September 12, to register for assistance with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors may also register at the Disaster Recovery Center; online at DisasterAssistance.gov; or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Disaster assistance can include FEMA grants for temporary housing, home repairs and replacement, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Applicants may apply to the SBA online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.go… for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339

