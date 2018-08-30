At 11 a.m. HST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Miriam was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 141.6 West. Miriam is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected later today, with this motion continuing into Saturday. A gradual turn back toward the northwest is expected later Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected into Friday, followed by fairly rapid weakening thereafter.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

The window for additional strengthening is expected to soon close as Miriam moves north into an area of very strong vertical wind shear and decreasing sea surface temperatures (SSTs). Miriam will move nearly due north in the deep southerly flow between a ridge to the east and a trough to the north.

Actions to take when a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

