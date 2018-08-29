MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with two robbery incidents that occurred in Kailua-Kona.

On (August 24), about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a business located on Alii Drive after the owner of the business reported that two individuals entered the business and demanded money. One of the individuals brandished an unknown type of weapon and was described as being between 5-feet-5-inches, and 5-feet-8-inches with a thin build and wearing a grey camouflage hooded jacket, long black pants, and carrying a grey backpack. The second individual was described as being approximately 5-feet-8-inches, thin build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and long black pants. Both individuals had their faces concealed when they entered into the business. The individuals were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

On (August 26), at about 10:45 p.m. officers responded to a business located on Lako Street after an employee reported that two individuals entered into the business and demanded money. Both individuals matched the description as the ones that were involved in the incident that occurred on (August 24), on Alii Drive. A weapon was also brandished in this incident. The individuals were also able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

On (August 28), at 10:30 a.m., Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section arrested 31-year-old Joey Alex John of Kailua-Kona in connection with the robberies. John is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on unrelated charges while detectives continue their investigation into the robberies.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara of Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 960-3118 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.go….

