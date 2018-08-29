MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division alerts travelers of limited parking at the five main airports across the state during the Labor Day weekend due to an anticipated increase in airline passengers or a reduction in available parking spaces.

Two improvement projects at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) have reduced the total number of available parking stalls by more than 600. The projects include the construction of the Mauka Concourse which closed Lot B. For more information on the Mauka Concourse project click here.

Parking on the roof level of the Terminal 1 (formerly the Interisland Terminal) garage at HNL is closed for the installation of a new carport and more than 4,200 solar panels from August 20 through November 16, 2018. For more information regarding the solar panel installation click here.

Travelers at Kahului Airport (OGG) should be aware of construction activities on the new Consolidated Rent-A-Car (Conrac) facility that have temporarily reduced the amount of available public parking stalls. To provide additional parking for the public, HDOT has created separate employee parking. Parking limitations are expected to ease after Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Travelers are encouraged to get dropped off at the airport, carpool, or schedule another method of transportation.

If utilizing the airport’s public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $18. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour parking at neighbor island airports is $15.

Drivers are encouraged to write down the lot they are parked in and the level and location of the vehicle or use their phone to photograph the vehicle’s location to use as a reference upon return. Drivers should place the parking ticket stub in a safe place that is not visible from the outside of the vehicle. Do not leave it on the car’s dashboard.

For more parking information about parking at the airports click on the following links:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Kahului Airport (OGG)

Lihue Airport (LIH)

Hilo International Airport (ITO)

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA)

The total amount of airport public parking stalls is listed below:

HNL – 4,500

OGG – 1,200

LIH – 575

ITO – 475

KOA – 1,475

For more information on ways to make the check-in travel process smoother, please visit the Transportation Security Administration website by clicking here.

