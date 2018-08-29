MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA (PTA), Hawai‘i — Pohakuloa Training Area is opening mammal archery hunting this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-2.

Mammal permits are $25. General permits are $40, which include a mammal permit and a game bird permit during bird season.

“We are thrilled to be opening up the training area to local hunters, and the broader community on Hawaii Island and expect this to be a remarkable season,” said Lt. Col. JR Borce, Commander, Pohakuloa Training Area.

For more information, or to register for hunting at Pohakuloa, visit www.isportsman.net and click registration on the home page.

Hunters can also visit the Hawai’i Island Hunting – PTA Facebook group for updates and other information including volunteer opportunities at www.facebook.com/groups/303308…

For additional questions regarding the hunting program, call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.

