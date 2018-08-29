MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 19-year-old Hilo man in connection with multiple offenses stemming from a series of stolen vehicles.

On Tuesday evening, (August 21), at 7:00 p.m., after conferring with prosecutors, police charged Giankarlo Ruben Padilla with three counts of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, (U.E.M.V) and six counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (U.C.P.V).

On Monday, (August 20), at 6:45 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle seen in the area of Kekuanaoa and Kilauea Ave. in Hilo. Responding officers located the vehicle parked at a nearby residence and encountered a male party running from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, Padilla was arrested and was held in the police cellblock while police continued the investigation.

Following up on witness and recovering video surveillance, police were able to link Padilla to three vehicle break in’s occurring the week prior and six vehicles that were reported stolen between February and August of this year.

Padilla is being held in lieu of $18,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Wednesday, (August 29).

Anyone who may have any information about these incidents is asked to call Officer Debney Jaramillo at (808) 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



