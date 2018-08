By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:39 a.m. alarm Tuesday (Aug 28) to Kapaka Street in Hilo for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story, 2,000 square-foot home engulfed in flames. A truck in the carport was also engulfed in the fire.

A resident of the home was able to escape without injury. The fire was under control by 3:04 a.m. and it was declared out at 3:14 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

