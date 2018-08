TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 6 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI 0645 UTC WED AUG 29 2018 ...PTWC FINAL TSUNAMI THREAT MESSAGE... THE TSUNAMI FORECAST IS UNCHANGED IN THIS MESSAGE. NOTE ADDITIONAL SEA LEVEL MEASUREMENTS FOR FIJI AND VANUATU PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * MAGNITUDE 7.1 * ORIGIN TIME 0352 UTC AUG 29 2018 * COORDINATES 22.1 SOUTH 169.9 EAST * DEPTH 10 KM / 6 MILES * LOCATION SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS EVALUATION ---------- * AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 7.1 OCCURRED SOUTHEAST OF THE LOYALTY ISLANDS AT 0352 UTC ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 29 2018. * BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA... THE TSUNAMI THREAT FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE HAS NOW PASSED. TSUNAMI THREAT FORECAST...UPDATED --------------------------------- * THE TSUNAMI THREAT HAS NOW LARGELY PASSED. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- * GOVERNMENT AGENCIES RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY IMPACTED COASTAL AREAS SHOULD MONITOR CONDITIONS AT THE COAST TO DETERMINE IF AND WHEN IT IS SAFE TO RESUME NORMAL ACTIVITIES. * PERSONS LOCATED NEAR IMPACTED COASTAL AREAS SHOULD STAY ALERT FOR INFORMATION AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. * REMAIN OBSERVANT AND EXERCISE NORMAL CAUTION NEAR THE SEA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * MINOR SEA LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS OF UP TO 0.3 METERS ABOVE AND BELOW THE NORMAL TIDE MAY CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. TSUNAMI OBSERVATIONS -------------------- * THE FOLLOWING ARE TSUNAMI WAVE OBSERVATIONS FROM COASTAL AND/OR DEEP-OCEAN SEA LEVEL GAUGES AT THE INDICATED LOCATIONS. THE MAXIMUM TSUNAMI HEIGHT IS MEASURED WITH RESPECT TO THE NORMAL TIDE LEVEL. GAUGE TIME OF MAXIMUM WAVE COORDINATES MEASURE TSUNAMI PERIOD GAUGE LOCATION LAT LON (UTC) HEIGHT (MIN) ------------------------------------------------------------- LAUTOKA FJ 17.6S 177.4E 0619 0.01M/ 0.0FT 22 SUVA VITI LEVU FJ 18.1S 178.4E 0603 0.02M/ 0.1FT 42 VANUATU 17.8S 168.3E 0531 0.10M/ 0.3FT 16 OUINNE NEW CALEDONI 22.0S 166.7E 0518 0.26M/ 0.9FT 08 LIFOU NEW CALEDONIA 20.9S 167.3E 0444 0.12M/ 0.4FT 06 MARE NEW CALEDONIA 21.5S 167.9E 0512 0.12M/ 0.4FT 06 LENAKEL VU 19.5S 169.3E 0517 0.27M/ 0.9FT 06 NEXT UPDATE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION -------------------------------------- * THIS WILL BE THE FINAL STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS NEW INFORMATION IS RECEIVED OR THE SITUATION CHANGES. * AUTHORITATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE FROM THE U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV/EARTHQUAKES -ALL LOWER CASE-. * FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT MAY BE FOUND AT PTWC.WEATHER.GOV AND AT WWW.TSUNAMI.GOV. * COASTAL REGIONS OF HAWAII... AMERICAN SAMOA... GUAM... AND CNMI SHOULD REFER TO PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES SPECIFICALLY FOR THOSE PLACES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT PTWC.WEATHER.GOV. * COASTAL REGIONS OF CALIFORNIA... OREGON... WASHINGTON... BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA SHOULD ONLY REFER TO U.S. NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT NTWC.ARH.NOAA.GOV.

