The County of Hawai’i Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Samuel M. Spencer Beach Park in Kohala is closed today, August 27, 2018, until 12 noon for debris clean-up.

We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.

For further information, please call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

