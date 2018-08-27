MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the following facilities will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by Hurricane Lane. Once the facilities are repaired and safe for use, the public will be notified and the facilities will re-open.

Pu‘ueo Community Center, located at 145 Wainaku Street, Hilo

Carvalho Park & Pi‘ihonua Gymnasium, located at 850 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo

Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields

The Department is working diligently to assess the damage at all parks and recreational facilities, and thanks park users and the general public for their patience.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



