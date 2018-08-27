MEDIA RELEASE
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the following facilities will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by Hurricane Lane. Once the facilities are repaired and safe for use, the public will be notified and the facilities will re-open.
- Pu‘ueo Community Center, located at 145 Wainaku Street, Hilo
- Carvalho Park & Pi‘ihonua Gymnasium, located at 850 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo
- Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields
The Department is working diligently to assess the damage at all parks and recreational facilities, and thanks park users and the general public for their patience.
For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.
