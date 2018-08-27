MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 20, through August 26, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 735 DUI arrests compared with 742 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 6 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 172 Puna 6 164 Ka‘ū 0 17 Kona 9 302 South Kohala 2 64 North Kohala 0 7 Island Total 21 735

There have been 808 major accidents so far this year compared with 869 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7 percent.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 22 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 24 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 13.6 percent for fatal crashes, and 12.5 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

