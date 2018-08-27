MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an Assault case that occurred on Sunday evening in Hilo, on Kalanianaole Ave. along the seawall, near the entrance to James Kealoha Beach Park (4 Mile Beach Park).

At approximately 5:45 p.m, Sunday, (August 26), during a heated dispute the victim, in this case, was struck in the face by an unidentified male. As a result, the victim suffered injuries requiring him to be medevaced to Oahu for treatment. The suspect was in the company of two other unidentified males. The suspect was then seen leaving the area in a white Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The suspect is described as being a local male, bald, 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 200 lbs. He was reported to be shirtless and wearing shorts.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Toni Rosete at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



