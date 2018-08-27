

At 2:02 p.m. HST, weather radar and gauges indicated heavy rain continuing over northwest Hawaii Island. The gauge at Waikii observed a rain rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour. Heavy rainfall has also spread southward and is occurring above the Hawaii Belt Road between Waimea and Kalaoa. Dry gulches along the highway may overflow and flood the road, especially between mile markers 8 and 28.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Waipio Valley, Pohakuloa Camp, Puuanahulu, Hawi, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Waikoloa Village, Pololu Valley, Kohala Ranch, Kapaau and Waimanu Valley until 5 p.m. Should heavy rains persist this warning may be extended past 5 p.m.

Due to the Flash Flood Warning, the following advisories are issued:

Due to occasional heavy downpours, driving conditions are poor. Be on the alert for possible road closures without notice.

Expect possible interruptions in your utility services.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

