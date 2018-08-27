MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 42-year-old Kailua-Kona woman with Custodial Interference in the First Degree, in connection with an incident that occurred in Kailua-Kona, on the morning of (August 27).

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an unknown woman attempting to take children away from Kealakehe Elementary School in Kailua-Kona, while school was in session. It was reported that while the woman was attempting to physically remove a child from a classroom, a staff member intervened, and prevented the woman from removing the child. Contact with the child’s family members indicates that the woman is not known to them, and had no authorization to remove the child.

Patrol officers identified the suspect as Kehaulani Rubio, of Kailua-Kona. She was subsequently arrested and was later charged with Custodial Interference in the First Degree. Rubio is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station in lieu of $10,000.00 bail.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Brandon Mansur at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301 or brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.go…

