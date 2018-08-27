MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­the day of interment (Sunday, Sept. 2). This action is a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Sen. John McCain.

“Sen. McCain was a rare and courageous American who was a true leader and public servant – in both times of war and peace. He always put country before politics. Hawai‘i sends its aloha and condolences to the McCain ‘ohana,” Gov. Ige said.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

