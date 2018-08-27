MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense update for 12 noon, Monday, August 27, 2018.

The Department of Public Works, partnering with the American Red Cross and local CERT teams, continues their damage assessments from Hurricane Lane today. To report flood damage from the storm, please call 808-643-5555.

Please be careful when traveling on the roads. Closures may occur without any notice. The current map of road closures can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/2018-hurr…

The Department of Health recommends the following actions to clean up flooded homes and businesses:

Remove standing water

Dry out your home or business

Remove wet materials Materials that are wet and cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried within 24-48 hours should be discarded (i.e. Carpet/flooring/padding, furniture, drywall, particle boards, insulation etc.)



Clean and sanitize Hard-surfaced walls and floors, and other household surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water and disinfected with a solution of one cup of bleach in 5 gallons of water. During clean-up, wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves if floodwaters have contaminated various portions of the household. Wash all linens and clothing that has been contaminated with floodwaters in hot water, or dry clean them. For items that cannot be washed or dry cleaned, such as mattresses and upholstered furniture, and carpeting, it is recommended that these items be discarded. Trying to salvage these items can only lead to more problems, such as the growth of molds and other microbes that will later affect your Indoor Air Quality.



The Hawaii State Department of Health is advising the public to stay out of streams, coastal, and standing waters that are contaminated by storm water. Storm water may contain harmful micro-organisms from overflowing cesspools or septic tanks as well as animal waste washed into streams and storm drains.

Thank you and please be safe. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



