Hawaii, HI, August 27- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.97/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that is unchanged versus last week to $2.83/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on August 27 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.33/g in 2017, $2.71/g in 2016, $3.14/g in 2015, $4.30/g in 2014 and $4.31/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 63.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 2.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 46.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.45/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

Anchorage- $3.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.18/g.

Honolulu- $3.58/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/g.

“Gas prices nationally saw little change in the last week as oil prices saw a mini-resurgence back to $69 per barrel, stifling the broad relief we saw at pumps the week prior,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With Labor Day dead ahead, we may see a small rise in the national average this week, depending on oil’s move, but largely, this seems like the last week we’ll see elevated prices as demand is set to drop with the conclusion of Labor Day weekend. The Atlantic remains quiet, so there’s little chance of a major disruption for the time being, with the overall consensus that we’ll soon see prices falling once again across most of the country.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

