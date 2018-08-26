MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) public schools and offices statewide will resume normal operations tomorrow, Aug. 27, with the exception of four schools in Lahaina that will be closed for students. The Department continues to work with county, state and federal emergency management agencies to assess campuses and offices for impacts from the storm. After-school programming and activities including interscholastic athletics will also resume tomorrow.

“Department staff and their families have shown a tremendous amount of resiliency as they work diligently through the weekend to prepare our schools and offices to open tomorrow,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina M. Kishimoto. “Mahalo to our school communities for their patience and support. I urge them to remain vigilant and prepared through the rest of hurricane season.”

The following Maui campuses will be closed for students on Monday, Aug. 27:

Lahainaluna High

Lahaina Intermediate

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Teachers and staff will report to the campuses, and the schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

“We have provided an additional day for teachers and staff at those schools to prepare to welcome back students, due to West Maui brush fires. I want to thank the fire department and all emergency responders for their partnership with us to protect our school assets during this challenging situation,” added Kishimoto.

In response to the size and proximity of Hurricane Lane, HIDOE school and office closures were announced for Hawaii and Maui counties on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and statewide Thursday and Friday, Aug. 23 and 24.

Please continue to follow HIDOE’s website and social media for updates — Twitter and Facebook @HIDOE808.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



