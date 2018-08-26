MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense update for 4 p.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018.

The Department of Public Works, partnering with the American Red Cross and local CERT teams, began the process of damage assessment from Hurricane Lane today. To report flood damage from the storm, please call 808-643-5555.

Rain will continue through early next week so please be careful when traveling on the roads. Closures may occur without any notice.

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area of north and south Kona.

For your additional information:

All schools will be open tomorrow.

All County Parks and facilities will be open tomorrow.

All State Parks and facilities are open except the Wailoa Visitor’s Center.

All DLNR outdoor recreation areas and reserves will remain closed for further assessment.

State Highways reports all major roads are open; use caution on Highway 11 and 19 as each have a one lane closures and on-going repairs.

The Hawaii State Department of Health is advising the public to stay out of streams, coastal, and standing waters that are contaminated by stormwater. Stormwater may contain harmful micro-organisms from overflowing cesspools or septic tanks as well as animal waste washed into streams and storm drains.

The current map of road closures can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/2018-hurr…

Thank you and please be safe. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

