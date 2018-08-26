MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The U.S. Postal Service announced the following Hurricane Lane-related adjustments to its operations for Monday, Aug. 27:

All post offices statewide except for the Pepeekeo Post Office (Hawaii Island) will be open and providing mail delivery on Monday; mail will be picked up from blue USPS mail boxes

The Pepeekeo Post Office will be closed on Monday due to water damage

All post offices except for Pepeekeo will be opening their retail lobbies one hour earlier than usual on Monday, to accommodate expected increased demand

Postal Service management will make additional decisions regarding adjustments to postal operations as needed.

