MEDIA RELEASE

In conjunction with federal, state and county emergency management personnel, the Hawaii State Department of Education’s (HIDOE) facilities team and school administrators are working through the weekend to prepare most schools to open on Monday, Aug. 27.

HIDOE staff who are helping to operate public shelters at schools will conduct formal walk-throughs of facilities to ensure safety and readiness for students and staff.

Due to damage from the storm and brush fires, the following Maui campuses will be closed for students on Monday, Aug. 27:

Lahainaluna High

Lahaina Intermediate

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Teachers and staff are expected to report, and the schools are targeting reopening for students on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

HIDOE will provide another update about school closures by 1 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 26. After-school programming and activities including interscholastic athletics will also resume on Monday.

“I want to thank all of our essential personnel who stood up shelters in our schools statewide, and went the extra mile to assist and care for our communities during this emergency,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina M. Kishimoto. “During my visits to shelters yesterday, I saw Department staff giving their time to assist Red Cross volunteers, selfless support for members of our community with mental health needs, specific care for homeless individuals seeking food for themselves and their pets, and quick calls to action to help feed children and their families. I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to these individuals who never once said, ‘That’s not my job.’”

In response to the size and proximity of Hurricane Lane, HIDOE school and office closures were announced for Hawaii and Maui counties on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and statewide Thursday and Friday, Aug. 23 and 24.

The National Weather Service update at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, showed the storm moving slowly south of the Island chain. Flooding rain is still a threat across the Islands through the weekend. Hurricane season runs through November and residents are urged to stay prepared.

Please continue to follow HIDOE’s website and social media for updates — Twitter and Facebook @HIDOE808.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



