HONOLULU – The U.S. Postal Service announced the following Hurricane Lane-related adjustments to its operations for Sunday, Aug. 26:

All post offices on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Kauai will be providing mail delivery on Sunday; no retail services or mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes

Hawaii island – The Pepeekeo Post Office will be closed on Sunday due to water damage; all other Hawaii island post offices will be providing mail delivery; no retail services or mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes

Post offices on the islands of Molokai and Lanai will be closed; no mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes

Postal Service management will make additional decisions regarding adjustments to postal operations as needed.

