 

   

Categorized | News

Most Post Offices statewide to deliver mail on Sunday (Aug 26)

Posted on August 25, 2018. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The U.S. Postal Service announced the following Hurricane Lane-related adjustments to its operations for Sunday, Aug. 26:

  • All post offices on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Kauai will be providing mail delivery on Sunday; no retail services or mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes
  • Hawaii island – The Pepeekeo Post Office will be closed on Sunday due to water damage; all other Hawaii island post offices will be providing mail delivery; no retail services or mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes
  • Post offices on the islands of Molokai and Lanai will be closed; no mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes

Postal Service management will make additional decisions regarding adjustments to postal operations as needed.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: