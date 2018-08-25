Heavy rains are causing extreme and fast-moving runoff on several streets and highways on Hawaii Island. As a result of the weather, there is minimal visibility on all roadways. Please stay off the roadways until conditions improve.

Flooding and rising waters are being reported at many locations. Do not attempt to drive through flooded streets.

For your safety, stay under shelter, stay at home, and do not drive unless it is an emergency.

The current map of road closures can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/2018-hurr…

The following major road closures are in effect as of 6 p.m.:

Mamalahoa Highway south (Route 11) – near the 30 mile mmarker (Volcano Golf Course) – one lane closure

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) – 28-29 mile marker (Kaawalii Gulch) As of 8:27 p.m. the gulch is open to traffic.

The following secondary road closures are in effect:

Akolea Wooden Bridge

Bayfront Highway

Kaiulani Street (Reeds Island)

Kamehameha Avenue, Ponahawai to Mamo

Laupahoehoe Point Road (local traffic only)

Old Mamalahoa (Onomea Bay)

Pauahi Street Bridge

Rainbow Drive

South Point Road from Kamaoa Junction to South Point

Wainuenue Ave above Akolea Road

Waipio Valley Road (local traffic only)

Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Lane, two emergency shelters have been opened on the east side of Hawaii Island. These shelters are for your convenience, but there is NO mandatory evacuation at this time. The shelters are available if you need to relocate.

Keaau High School: 16-725 Keaau-Pahoa Rd, Keaau

Waiakea High School: 155 W. Kawili St, Hilo

If you choose to relocate to a shelter, food is not provided. Please bring your blankets and pillows if possible. However, the shelter is open to everyone with or without these items.

