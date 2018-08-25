MEDIA RELEASE

First Hawaiian Bank Saturday Banking branches on Oahu, the Big Island, and Maui will be open for business and returning to regular operating hours on Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Customers may locate the nearest Saturday Banking branch via FHB.com, using the FHB Mobile app or may call the FHB Customer Service Center at 1-888-844-4444.

Big Island First Hawaiian Bank Saturday Banking Branches

Hilo – Hilo Shopping Center, 1205 Kilauea Avenue

Kamuela – Kamuela Shopping Center, 67-1189 Mamalohoa Highway

Kona – 74-5593 Palani Road

Maui First Hawaiian Bank Saturday Banking Branches

Kahului – 20 W Kaahumanu Avenue

Kihei – Lipoa Shopping Center, 41 E Lipoa Street #28

