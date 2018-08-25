MEDIA RELEASE
First Hawaiian Bank Saturday Banking branches on Oahu, the Big Island, and Maui will be open for business and returning to regular operating hours on Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Customers may locate the nearest Saturday Banking branch via FHB.com, using the FHB Mobile app or may call the FHB Customer Service Center at 1-888-844-4444.
Big Island First Hawaiian Bank Saturday Banking Branches
- Hilo – Hilo Shopping Center, 1205 Kilauea Avenue
- Kamuela – Kamuela Shopping Center, 67-1189 Mamalohoa Highway
- Kona – 74-5593 Palani Road
Maui First Hawaiian Bank Saturday Banking Branches
- Kahului – 20 W Kaahumanu Avenue
- Kihei – Lipoa Shopping Center, 41 E Lipoa Street #28
