HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Judiciary announced today that all courthouses and facilities will resume normal operations on Monday, Aug. 27. The courts had been closed due to Hurricane Lane. Anyone scheduled to appear at a courthouse on Monday, should appear as scheduled.

Hearings or trials postponed due to the closure of the courts will be rescheduled to the next available date with due consideration for any statutory mandates.

The deadline for filing documents which were originally due Aug. 23 to 25 for the Second and Third Circuits and Aug. 24 to 25 for the First and Fifth Circuits has been extended until Monday. All such documents shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by the close of business Monday.

For more information:

Oahu (First Circuit):

Contact your attorney (if you have one), or contact the court or office at which you were scheduled to appear. Contact information for each courthouse can be found on the Judiciary’s website: www.courts.state.hi.us/general…

Maui County (Second Circuit):

A notice will be sent to individuals via certified mail with a new court date. For urgent concerns call District Court at 808-244-2800 or Family Court at 808-244-2770.

Hawaii Island (Third Circuit), call:

Hilo

Circuit Court – 808-961-7400

District Court – 808-961-7470

Family Court – 808-961-7500

Kona

Circuit Court – 808-322-8750

District Court – 808-322-8700

Family Court – 808-443-2112

South Kohala

District Court or Family Court – 808-443-2030

Kauai (Fifth Circuit):

Call Deputy Chief Court Administrator Alton Amimoto at 808-482-2347.

