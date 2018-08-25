Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

The latest map of road closures can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/2018-hurr…

UPDATED (8:52 a.m. on 8/25/2018)

Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flash Flood Warning in the wake of Tropical Storm Lane for Hawaii Island until 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018.

At 7:44 a.m. HST, radar and gauges showed that rainfall activity remains low over the Big Island. However, runoff levels are still high and flood impacts are ongoing. In addition, a band of heavy rainfall will be moving onshore from the east. This rain on the fully saturated ground will cause rapid increases of water levels in streams and drainages. AVOID UNNECESSARY ROAD TRAVEL.

This warning is for the northeast and southeast sides of the Big Island from Hawi to Hilo to South Point.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 11 a.m. HST if heavy rain persists.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch continues for all Hawaiian Islands through late evening Saturday (Aug 25).

Moisture from Hurricane Lane will produce heavy rainfall, through Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts greater than 20 inches are possible over some areas.

Rain events of this size cause widespread flooding and can affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads will become dangerous and impassible due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for the East facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands until 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug 25).

Surf along east-facing shores is forecast to be in the 6-10 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island leeward waters until 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug 25).

Winds are forecast to be from the East at 20-25 knots with higher gusts. Seas are forecast to be 7-10 feet.

Tropical Storm Lane is moving slowly to the south of the main Hawaiian Islands.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



