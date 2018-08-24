MEDIA RELEASE

Due to possible adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Lane, some of the jails/prisons are exercising caution and cancelling visits this weekend only.

Cancelled:

Oahu Community Correctional Center

Kauai Community Correctional Center

Women’s Community Correctional Center

Halawa Correctional Facility

Kulani Correctional Facility

Visits still scheduled (subject to change pending weather):

Waiawa Correctional Facility

Maui Community Correctional Center

Hawaii Community Correctional Center

Due to the unique circumstances this storm presents, all visitors scheduled for this weekend for these three facilities should contact them in order to find out if visitation will be held.

To check with facilities:

Hawaii Community Correctional Center: (808) 933-0431

Maui Community Correctional Center: (808) 243-5861

Waiawa Correctional Facility: (808) 677-6150

Facility contact information can also be found on our website at dps.hawaii.gov.

