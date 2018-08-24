OUTAGE AREAS

Hawaii Island

12:45 a.m. About 9,500 customers around the island experienced outages related to heavy rain and fallen trees. Power has been restored to the majority of these customers. Less than 250 customers are currently out of power.

—

9:10 a.m. Most customers restored and about 100 customers remain out of power in pocket areas.

Honokaa to Pepeekeo

9:20 a.m.: About 1,726 customers without power in Honokaa to Pepeekeo area. 1st responder en route.

Kawaihae

1:05 a.m.: About seven customers without power in Kawaihae area. 1st responder enroute.

Waimea

5:45 a.m.: About 1,358 customers without power from Waimea town to Puukapu Farmlots to lower Kohala Ranch area. 1st responder en route.

Honomu Town to Ookala Town Area

7:20 a.m. Honomu/Ookala Town update: All remaining customers restored and crews continue to restore power to other customers on the island.

—

6:40 a.m. Honomu/Ookala Town update: About 1,485 customers restored. About 1,355 customers in Haleaha remain without power.

—

6:30 a.m. Honomu/Ookala Town update: About 2,847 customers still remain without power. Crews working safely and quickly as possible to restore power to customers.

MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, Aug. 24, 2018 (12 p.m.) – As Hurricane Lane slowly passes Hawai‘i Island, Hawai‘i Electric Light employees are responding to power outages caused by torrential rains, strengthening winds, and catastrophic flooding.

About 9,500 customers around the island experienced power outages related to heavy rain and fallen trees. Electric service has been restored to the majority of these customers.

Hawai‘i Electric Light’s emergency response team continues to closely monitor the situation. Crews are being dispatched to make repairs and restore power when it is safe to do so. Restoration efforts may be delayed due to hazardous weather and road closures.

“We’d like to remind everyone that downed power lines can be dangerous. It’s important to not approach or touch a downed power line as it may have electricity running through it,” said Kristen Okinaka, public information officer. “If you see a power line on the ground, or hanging low, please stay away and call us to report it.”

To report power outages and downed lines, please call (808) 969-6666. Outage notifications will be posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage.

