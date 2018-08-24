﻿

Hawaii County Civil Defense Messages

This is a Civil Defense hurricane update for 6 a.m., Friday, August 24, 2018.

The Tropical Storm Warning issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center continues for Hawaii County. The windward side of Hawaii Island is currently under a flash flood warning and experiencing conditions of heavy rains and flooding.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports as of 5 a.m. that Hurricane Lane is a category 2 hurricane located approximately 145 miles WSW of Kailua-Kona with sustained winds of 110 mph, moving N at approximately 7 mph. Due to the slowing of the hurricane, dangerous heavy rains and flooding may persist for a period of time on the windward side of Hawaii Island.

Due to the flash flooding, the following major roads are closed:

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) – both lanes are closed at mile marker 6

Kohala Mountain Road (Route 270) – mile marker 13

UPDATE: Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200/Saddle Road) in the area of the 10.5 mile marker above Hilo is alternating traffic with a pilot car due to a landslide and large rocks on the road. HDOT crews are on scene and working to remove the debris.

Numerous secondary roads in Hilo, Puna, and Hamakua are closed so stay alert. Multiple other landslides are occurring on Highway 19 and other closures can occur without notice. At this time, Highway 11 is the only way to travel across the island.

Conditions are being monitored and you will be kept informed of major closures as best as possible. This is a very dangerous situation and heavy rains are expected to continue on the windward side of the Big Island.

Thank you and please be safe. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

National Weather Service Statement on Hurricane Lane

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Oahu

Maui County…including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Hawaii County

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Kauai County…including the islands of Kauai and Niihau

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

Interests in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Hurricane Lane.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu Hawaii.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 8 a.m. HST (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was estimated by radar and satellite to be near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 158.0 West. Lane is moving toward the north near 2 mph (3 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west is anticipated on Saturday, with an increase in forward speed. On the latest forecast track, the center of Lane will move dangerously close to portions of the central Hawaiian islands later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (170 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is forecast later today and tonight, but Lane is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the islands. Further weakening is expected on Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

A weather station near Waimea on the Big Island recently reported sustained winds of 45 mph (72 km/h) with gusts to 51 mph (82 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 962 mb (28.47 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are already occurring on the Big Island, Maui County and Oahu. These conditions will likely persist today. Hurricane conditions are expected over some areas of Maui County and Oahu starting tonight. Tropical storm or hurricane conditions are possible on Kauai starting tonight or Saturday.

RAINFALL: Rain bands will continue to overspread the Hawaiian Islands well ahead of Lane. Excessive rainfall associated with this slow-moving hurricane will continue to impact the Hawaiian Islands into the weekend, leading to catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. Lane is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with localized amounts up to 40 inches possible over portions of the Hawaiian Islands. Over 30 inches of rain has already fallen at a couple locations on the windward side of the Big Island.

SURF: Very large swells generated by the slow-moving hurricane will severely impact the Hawaiian Islands into this weekend. These swells will produce life-threatening and damaging surf along exposed shorelines, particularly today through Saturday. In addition, a prolonged period of extreme surf will also likely lead to significant coastal erosion.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along south and west facing shores near the center of Lane. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. It is vital that you do not focus on the exact forecast track or intensity of Lane, and remain prepared for adjustments to the forecast. Although the official forecast does not explicitly indicate Lane’s center making landfall over any of the islands, this remains a very real possibility. Even if the center of Lane remains offshore, severe impacts could still be realized as they extend well away from the center.

2. Lane will pass dangerously close to the central Hawaiian Islands as a hurricane later today or tonight, and is expected to bring damaging winds. Terrain effects can cause strong localized acceleration of the wind through gaps and where winds blow downslope. These acceleration areas will shift with time as Lane passes near or over the islands. Winds will also be stronger at the upper floors of high rise buildings.

3. The slow movement of Lane also greatly increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall and extreme rainfall totals. This is expected to lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and landslides over all Hawaiian Islands.

4. Life-threatening and damaging surf can be expected along exposed shorelines with localized storm surge exacerbating the impacts of a prolonged period of damaging surf. The prolonged period of large surf will also likely produce severe beach erosion.



U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long and federal partners provide an update on preparations for Hurricane Lane in Hawaii.

