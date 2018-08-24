MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 41-year-old Puna man in connection with an assault and attempted murder which sent a man and woman to the hospital.

On Tuesday (August 21), at 11:55 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to Kalapana Seaview Estates after receiving a “911” call from a motorist who reported that a woman was being assaulted with a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 53-year-old Puna woman lying next to a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with multiple injuries including lacerations to her face and a partially severed ear.

Responding officers were able to determine that the woman and a 77-year-old Puna man were parking the vehicle at his residence in Kalapana Seaview Estates when they were confronted by the woman’s boyfriend. This male party forced himself into the vehicle while holding a meat cleaver in his hand. He then ordered the 77-year-old man to drive toward Highway 137 while striking the male multiple times on the head with the handle of the cleaver and was striking the female repeatedly with his fists.

After traveling several miles, the suspect ordered the driver to pull over, at which time the driver was able to escape and flee into the bushes. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and continued to drive north on Highway 137 while continuing to strike the female and threatening to kill her. The suspect returned with the woman to an area within Kalapana Seaview Estates where he stopped and dragged the woman out of the car and bit off part of her left ear while continuing to punch and kick her. A passing motorist stopped to assist the woman at which time the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Both victims were taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of their injuries and were later released.

While patrol officers and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section were investigating the scene, the suspect returned and was arrested in connection with this incident.

On Thursday (August 23) at 11:30 a.m., Reed Martineau was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, first-degree assault, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Martineau is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $465,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Monday (August 27).

Police ask anyone who witnessed the confrontation or may have other related information, to contact Detective Jesse Kerr at (808) 961-2379 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

