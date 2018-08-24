MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The U.S. Postal Service announced the following Hurricane Lane-related adjustments to its operations for Saturday, Aug. 25:

Oahu – Weather, and conditions permitting, all post offices on Oahu will be open and be providing mail delivery, and there will be mail pickup from blue USPS mailboxes

Hawaii island – Weather and conditions permitting, there will be mail delivery from these post offices on the west side of the Big Island: Captain Cook, Hawi, Holualoa, Honaunau, Honokaa, Kailua Kona, Kamuela, Kapaau, Kealakekua, and Waikoloa; retail services at those offices, however, will be closed; all other Big Island post offices will be closed completely; there will be no mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes

Maui county and Kauai – There will be no mail delivery and all post offices will be closed on Saturday; there will be no mail pickup from blue USPS mail boxes

Postal Service management is closely monitoring the path and impact of the hurricane and will make additional decisions regarding adjustments to postal operations as needed.

“The safety of our employees, customers, and the mail is our foremost priority,” said USPS Emergency Manager Chuck Lum. “We will resume our operations as soon as we determine that it is safe to do so.”

