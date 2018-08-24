MEDIA RELEASE

We are pleased to report that the Hawaii State Department of Transportation has reopened the ports of Hilo and Kawaihae to commercial traffic and Matson has mobilized to resume cargo operations to Hawaii Island.

Columbia v8348B is now expected to be dockside at Hilo at 0700 tomorrow morning, Saturday, August 25 and container operations will commence immediately. Matson will also open its Hilo and Kawaihae terminal gates for pick-up and delivery of cargo from 0700 to 1530.

We currently expect that Kahului may reopen tomorrow, and await word on Honolulu and Kauai as the storm passes.

If you have any questions, please contact your account executive or our Customer Service Center at 1-800-4-MATSON (800-462-8766) or customerservice@matson.com.

Thank you for shipping with Matson.

