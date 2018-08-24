MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HI- August 24, 2018: Hawaii Red Cross volunteers are supporting the following County evacuation centers across the State in response to Hurricane Lane. As of Thursday night, there were a total of 1,526 people across 36 shelters statewide (breakdown provided below). Residents are encouraged to listen to their local County Civil Defense for further updates.

HAWAII COUNTY (14 residents)

Hookena Elementary – 86-4355 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook (0)

Kealakehe High (pet-friendly) – 74-5000 Puohulihuli St, Kailua-Kona (5)

Waikoloa Elementary – 68-1730 Ho’oko St, Waikoloa Village (6)

Kamehameha Park Hisaoka Gym (pet-friendly) – 54-382 Kamehameha Park Rd, Kapaa (0)

Konawaena High – 81-1043 Konawaena School Rd, Kealakekua (0)

Waiakea High School – 155 W Kawili St, Hilo (3)

MAUI COUNTY (381 residents)

Hana High & Elementary – 4111 Hana Hwy, Hana (2)

Maui High School (pet-friendly) – 660 Lono Ave, Kahului (145)

Lokelani Intermediate (pet-friendly) – 1401 Liloa Dr, Kihei (75)

Lahaina Intermediate School – 871 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina (57)

King Kekaulike High – 121 Kula Hwy, Pukalani (64)

Molokai High – 2140 Farrington Ave, Ho’olehua (21)

Lanai High & Elementary – 555 Fraser Ave, Lanai City (17)

COUNTY OF KAUAI (17 residents)

Kilauea Gym (pet-friendly) – 4260 Keneke Street, Kilauea (12)

Kilauea Elementary – 2440 Kolo Road, Kilauea (0)

Church of the Pacific – Kuhio Hwy, Princeville (5)

CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU (1,114 residents)

Aiea High School – 98-1276 Ulune Street, Aiea (11)

Leilehua High School – 1515 California Ave, Wahiawa (36)

Radford High School – 4361 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu (8)

Waialua High School/Intermediate– 67-160 Farrington Highway, Waialua (12)

Dole Middle School – 1803 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu (36)

Farrington High School – 1564 North King Street, Honolulu (136)

Kaimuki Middle School – 631 18th Ave, Honolulu (108)

Kaiser High School – 511 Lunalilo Home Road, Honolulu (19)

Kalani High School – 4680 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu (4)

McKinley High School – 1039 South King Street, Honolulu (190)

Stevenson Middle School – 1202 Prospect Street, Honolulu (72)

Campbell High School – 91-980 North Road, Ewa Beach (17)

Kapolei High School – 91-5007 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei (94)

Leihoku Elementary School – 86-285 Leihoku Street, Waianae (59)

Nanakuli High School/Middle – 89-980 Nanakuli Avenue, Waianae (126)

Pearl City High School – 2100 Hookiekie Street, Pearl City (11)

Waipahu High School – 94-1211 Farrington Hwy, Waipahu (64)

BYU-Hawaii – 55-220 Kulanui Street, Laie (90)

Castle High School – 45-386 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe (14)

Waimanalo Elementary – 41-1330 Kalanianaole Hwy, Waimanalo (7)

Due to Hawaii’s isolation and vulnerability, the Red Cross recommends that people prepare their emergency kits for 14 days and bring their emergency supplies with them to shelters. Airports and ports may be damaged by the storm and slow down the resupply process for local stores.

Pets entering a pet-friendly shelter must be in a pet carrier or cage for safety and owners must provide water and food for their pets and will be expected to assist in the care for their pet.

The Red Cross encourages everyone to be prepared before disasters strike: Get a disaster kit, make a plan and be informed. Go here for more information: www.redcross.org/local/hawaii/…

Download free Red Cross mobile apps. Have safety and first aid information at your fingertips. The hurricane app features weather alerts, information on open Red Cross shelters, a toolkit with a flashlight, strobe light, and alarm, and a one-touch “I’m Safe” button that lets you use social media outlets to let family and friends know you are okay. The apps can be downloaded by visiting redcross.org/apps.

How You Can Help. Help people affected by Hurricane Lane. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Visit redcross.org or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. To send a contribution, mail your check to:

American Red Cross of Hawaii

4155 Diamond Head Road

Honolulu, HI 96816

Make a secure online donation at redcross.org/hawaii or call (808) 739-8109.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



