On Saturday, August 25, 2018, Hele-On bus services will operate on a limited schedule. The following routes will be in service:

All Hilo/South Kohala Resorts

330 Pahala South Kohala/Resorts

North Kohala/South Kohala Resorts

On Sunday, August 26, 2018, buses will operate as normal.

Please be advised that delays, re-routing, and cancellations can occur, pending road conditions. All riders should plan for alternate transportation in the event services are interrupted.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

