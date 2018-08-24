 

   

Categorized | Business, Hurricane, News, Travel

Hawaiian Airlines announces flight cancellations

Posted on August 24, 2018. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

Guests are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.

Friday, August 24, 2018
HA101 ITO-HNL – weather
HA346 HNL-OGG – weather
HA37 SAN-OGG – mechanical
HA17 LAS-HNL – mechanical
HA201 ITO-HNL – weather
HA332 HNL-ITO – weather
HA587 KOA-HNL – weather
HA43 SJC-HNL – mechanical
HA11 SFO-HNL – mechanical

All ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights

Thursday, August 23, 2018
HA898 PEK-HNL – mechanical (clarifies HA898 was renumbered to HA1898, and not canceled, due to lengthy delay)
HA44 HNL-SJC – mechanical
HA39 PDX-OGG – mechanical
HA12 HNL-SFO – aircraft availability due to mechanical

The following ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights – due to weather:
HA620
HA651
HA652
HA653
HA654
HA657
HA624
HA623


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: