MEDIA RELEASE

Guests are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.

Friday, August 24, 2018

HA101 ITO-HNL – weather

HA346 HNL-OGG – weather

HA37 SAN-OGG – mechanical

HA17 LAS-HNL – mechanical

HA201 ITO-HNL – weather

HA332 HNL-ITO – weather

HA587 KOA-HNL – weather

HA43 SJC-HNL – mechanical

HA11 SFO-HNL – mechanical

All ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights

Thursday, August 23, 2018

HA898 PEK-HNL – mechanical (clarifies HA898 was renumbered to HA1898, and not canceled, due to lengthy delay)

HA44 HNL-SJC – mechanical

HA39 PDX-OGG – mechanical

HA12 HNL-SFO – aircraft availability due to mechanical

The following ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights – due to weather:

HA620

HA651

HA652

HA653

HA654

HA657

HA624

HA623

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



