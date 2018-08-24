MEDIA RELEASE

After two days of closure due to Hurricane Lane, Solid Waste facilities will resume normal operations starting on Saturday, August 25, 2018. This includes all transfer stations, landfills, green waste collection sites, recycling centers, and reuse centers.

As a convenient reminder, the following Solid Waste sites are open as usual:

SATURDAY, August 25th: Hawi, Hilo, Honomu, Kailua, Kalapana, Kea‘au, Keauhou, Miloli‘i, Ocean View, Pa‘auilo, Pāhoa, Puʻuanahulu, Volcano, Waiea, Waimea, and Waiohinu.

SUNDAY, August 26th: Glenwood, Hawi, Hilo, Kailua, Kea‘au, Keauhou, Ke‘ei, Laupahoehoe, Miloli‘i, Pāhoa, Pāpa‘ikou, Puakō, Waimea, and Waiohinu.

MONDAY, August 27th: Hawi, Hilo, Honomū, Kailua, Kalapana, Kea‘au, Keauhou, Ke‘ei, Miloli‘i, Pa‘auilo, Pāhoa, Pu‘uanahulu, Volcano, Waiea, Waimea, and Waiohinu.

In addition, scrap metal collection bins are provided for household self-haul items only. NO commercial or agency use is allowed at Honoka‘a, Kea‘au, Laupahoehoe, Pāhala, Pāhoa, Hawi, Ke‘ei, Puakō, Waiohinu, or Waimea transfer stations.

Green Waste collection is also available to household self-haulers. NO commercial use is allowed at the Kealakehe, Kea‘au, Ke‘ei, Pāhoa, Volcano, or Waimea transfer stations.

Green Waste is accepted at the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility located at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill and the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility located at the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill.

Thank you for your kōkua during this stressful time, and for keeping our island a clean and litter-free paradise.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



