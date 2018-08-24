Flash Flood Warning for Hawaii Island until 9:45 a.m. HST.

At 6:25 a.m. HST, radar and rain gages showed that rainfall has increased again over the east side of the Big Island from Honomu to lower Puna with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) remains closed near mile marker 6. Flooding continues at Kaiulani Street and along Palai Stream in Hilo. Rainfall is expected to continue through the morning.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200/Saddle Road) in the area of the 10.5 mile marker above Hilo is alternating traffic with a pilot car due to a landslide and large rocks on the road. Hawaii Department of Transportation crews are on scene and working to remove the debris.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Ookala, Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pahoa.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 12:45 a.m. HST Friday (Aug 24) if heavy rain persists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

