Crews continue to respond to issues caused by heavy rains on Hawaii Island, storm effects and fire on Maui, storm effects on Oahu, and engage in preparations on Kauai.

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is continuing to respond to damages caused by heavy rains on Hawaii Island, storm impacts and fire response on Maui, the beginning of storm effect on Oahu and continues preparing on Kauai.

Hawaii Island

Airports

Hilo Airport and Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole do not have any reported damages.

Harbors

Commercial harbors on Hawaii Island have been on “Zulu” from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Harbors staff and United States Coast Guard were not able to conduct in water assessments at Hilo Harbor or Kawaihae Harbor due to visibility at first light. A water assessment was conducted at Hilo Harbor beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 and results are being passed to the Captain of the Port.

Highways

Bayfront Highway in Hilo remains closed due to flooding on the road.

Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) opened as of 11:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) north of Hawi was closed due to a landslide involving several 20-30-foot tall trees. Road was opened; however, a second landslide blocked access at MM 25 at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) near Honomu experienced more than 14 landslides causing four complete road closures. Road is currently closed at mile markers 3.5, 6, 15.54, 19, 21.76, 28.5.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200/Saddle Road) between mile markers 8.9 and 11.1 were closed due to water and debris crossing the road. The road was reopened to single lane guided access as of 6:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Maui County

Airports

Power to Kahului Airport was restored Thursday evening. Five passengers sheltered in the terminal overnight at their request. All other passengers were accommodated on other flights or put up in hotels.

Several airlines have canceled service to OGG today due to anticipated weather. All departing and arriving passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before going to the airport.

Kapalua Airport has been sheltering individuals displaced by the Kaanapali fires.

Airport firefighters assisting with response to Lahaina fire.

Makani Kai flights to Kalaupapa Airport on Molokai canceled.

Harbors

Kahului placed in “Zulu” at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Harbors staff reporting winds and surge at harbor increasing.

Highways

Honoapiilani Highway and Kahekili Highway in West Maui were closed due to the Lahaina and Kaanapali fires. Honoapiilani Highway was reopened Friday morning. Kahekili Highway in West Maui remains closed. Kahului crews are assisting with water tankers.

Kahului crews cleared fallen trees and branches on Honoapiilani Highway, Kula Highway, Kekaulike Avenue and Crater Road.

Due to power outages, signals were out along Haleakala Highway, Kula Highway and Honoapiilani Highway.

Oahu

Airports

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is operational with no reported damages.

Messages on visual paging system to alert incoming visitors to Hurricane Warning are currently playing at HNL.

Harbors

Oahu ports have been at “Zulu” since 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Arrival of NCL’s Pride of America was expected to arrive early Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Confirmed passengers are asked to check with NCL prior to coming to Honolulu Harbor.

Highways

Kailua/Kaneohe bound lanes of Pali Highway closed at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 and will be opened following post storm assessments.

Left lanes of the H-3 Freeway at the Harano Tunnels have been closed for equipment staging and will remain closed until equipment is deployed or no longer needed.

Oahu District crews responded to fallen trees on Ala Moana Boulevard, Likelike Highway, H-1 westbound at School Street, Kamehameha Highway at Ehukai Beach, and Farrington Highway at Hakimo Road. Crews also responded to a utility pole fire near Ulehawa Beach Park.

Crews responding to debris on road at Likelike Highway before Kahekili Highway as of 10:10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Farrington Highway at Kahe Power Plant (both directions) reported closed by HFD at 11:49 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 due to a brush fire.

Kauai

Airports

Visual paging screens displaying Hurricane Lane message from 6 a.m., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Harbors

Nawiliwili and Port Allen placed at “Zulu” 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Highways

Maintenance crews staging at state baseyard.

HDOT inspected Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 and following consultation with Kauai Emergency Management Agency will run the convoy for limited local access on the Sunday/Holiday schedule until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 and will continue so long as weather conditions allow.

