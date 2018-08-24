MEDIA RELEASE
All BOH East Hawaii island branches will open today, Friday, Aug. 24, at noon. Branches include Kaiko‘o Branch, Ka‘u Branch, Pahoa Branch, KTA Puainako Branch, Safeway Hilo Branch and Waiakea Branch.
As previously announced:
- All other Hawaii island branches remain closed until further assessment.
- All branches in Maui County and on Oahu remain closed through tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 25.
- All Kauai branches remain closed today, Friday, Aug. 24 and will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 25.
- Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, remain closed. We will continue to monitor the storm and reopen the Call Center as soon as weather permits on Saturday.
