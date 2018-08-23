Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense message for 4 a.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Hawaii Police Department reports that Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) at the 13-mile marker is closed both lanes due to a landslide near Honomu. Department of Transportation estimates 6 a.m. for the clearing to reopen. There are no detours in this area.

Avoid this area and stay off all roadways due to the hazardous driving conditions of poor visibility, debris on roadways and ponding or running water on roadways.

Highway 19 is partially blocked in multiple areas due to landslides. Police and Department of Transportation crews are responding to the rock slides, debris and water on the roadway. This roadway is extremely hazardous due to debris and water on the roadway.

The following roadways remain closed:

Kamehameha Avenue between Pauahi and Ponahawai

Pauahi Street

Kukila Street

East Kawailani Street from Awapuhi to Nohona Street

Pohaku from 39th to 40th in Orchidland Estates

Bay Front Highway

Laupahoehoe Point Road

Due to the Flash Flooding on the Roadways the following advisories are issued:

Stay off the roadways if at all possible due to hazardous driving conditions of poor visibility, debris on roadway and ponding or flowing water.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day as Hurricane Lane moves by the island and winds increase.

Other roadways may become impassable at any time without notice.

Drivers and persons on foot are reminded do not cross fast flow water, turn around don’t drown

Transfer stations will be closed today (Aug 23).

All residents should review preparedness plans and take early precautionary measures at this time.

Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Lane, five emergency shelters have been opened on the north and west side of Hawaii Island. These shelters are for your convenience, but there is NO mandatory evacuation at this time. The shelters are available if you need to relocate.

Hookena Elementary School: 86-4355 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook Kamehameha Park Hisaoka Gym: 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau

*Pet Friendly

Kealakehe High School: 74-5000 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona

*Pet Friendly

Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School: 68-1730 Ho’oko Street, Waikoloa Konawaena High School Gym: 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua

If you choose to relocate to a shelter, food is not provided. Please bring your blankets and pillows if possible. However, the shelter is open to everyone with or without these items.

Civil Defense is monitoring Hurricane Lane and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

Thank you and have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

National Weather Service Statement on Hurricane Lane

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Oahu

Maui County…including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe

Hawaii County

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Kauai County…including the islands of Kauai and Niihau

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Interests in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Hurricane Lane.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu Hawaii.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 157.4 West. Lane is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest and little change in forward speed is expected today. A turn toward the north is anticipated tonight and Friday, as Lane’s forward motion slows. A turn toward the west is expected on Saturday and Sunday, with an increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very close to or over the portions of the main Hawaiian islands later today through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Lane is a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Steady weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. Lane is expected to remain a hurricane as it draws closer to the islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). NOAA buoy 51002 located about 250 miles southwest of the Big Island recently reported sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h) and a gust of 64 mph (104 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 949 mb (28.03 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected on portions of the Big Island beginning later this morning, with hurricane conditions expected in some areas by tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over portions of Maui County later today, with hurricane conditions expected in some areas by Friday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin on Oahu late tonight, with hurricane conditions expected Friday into Friday night.

RAINFALL: Rain bands from Hurricane Lane will continue to overspread the Hawaiian Islands. Excessive rainfall associated with Lane will impact the Hawaiian Islands into the weekend, leading to significant and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. Lane is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with localized amounts in excess of 30 inches over the Hawaiian Islands. Over 12 inches of rain has already fallen on portions of the Big Island.

SURF: As Lane is slow-moving, large swells generated by the hurricane will severely impact the Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. These swells will produce very large and damaging surf along exposed west and south facing shorelines. A prolonged period of high surf will likely lead to significant coastal erosion.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along south and west facing shores near the center of Lane. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Lane will pass dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands as a hurricane Thursday and Friday, and is expected to bring damaging winds. These winds can be accelerated over and downslope from elevated terrain and will be higher in high rise buildings.

2. The slow movement of Lane also greatly increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall and extreme rainfall totals. This is expected to lead to life-threatening flash flooding and landslides over all the Hawaiian Islands.

3. Large and damaging surf can be expected along exposed shorelines, especially along south and west facing coasts, with localized storm surge exacerbating the impacts of a prolonged period of damaging surf.

4. Do not focus on the exact forecast track or intensity of Lane, and be prepared for adjustments to the forecast. Although the official forecast does not explicitly indicate Lane’s center making landfall over any of the islands, this could still occur. Even if the center of Lane remains offshore, severe impacts could still be realized as they extend well away from the center.

Public should prepare for Tropical Cyclone Lane

HONOLULU — HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

