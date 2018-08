MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police in the Puna District are seeking the owner of a hydraulic pallet jack that was found after falling off of a utility truck in the area of Route 130 sometime during the week of August 12-18, 2018.

Police request the owner to call Officer Bryson Pilor at 808-965-2716 or the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email