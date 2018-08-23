MEDIA RELEASE

Police are reminding the public that County and State parks are closed due to extreme weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Lane.

Parks in the South Hilo District are Carvalho Park, Boiling Pots, Rainbow Falls, Akaka Falls, and all beach parks.

Although county crews have erected barricades in these areas to prevent accidents or injuries, police are encountering individuals within the barricaded areas, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

As a result, police and DLNR officers have issued citations to violators.

For everyone’s safety, do not enter closed parks or walk beyond barricades. Violators will be cited.

The safety of everyone is paramount. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

