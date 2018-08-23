MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Curtni Maria who has been reported as missing. She was last seen on (July 21), at the Lokahi Treatment Services in Kailua-Kona.

She is 5-feet, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her family lives in North Kohala, but Curtni is currently under the care of Child Welfare Services, (CWS).

If you know her whereabouts, please call the Police Departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



