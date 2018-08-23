MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – In anticipation of the impact of Hurricane Lane, the U.S. Postal Service announced the following adjustments to its operations for Friday, Aug. 24, 2018:

Hawaii island, Maui County, Oahu, and Kauai – There will be no mail delivery and all post offices will be closed on Friday; there will be no mail pickup from blue USPS mailboxes

Postal Service management is closely monitoring the path and impact of the hurricane and will make additional decisions regarding adjustments to postal operations as needed.

“The safety of our employees, customers and the mail is our foremost priority,” said USPS Emergency Manager Chuck Lum. “We will resume our operations as soon as we determine that it is safe to do so.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



