MEDIA RELEASE
Due to possible adverse conditions caused by Hurricane Lane, some of the jails/prisons may decide last minute to cancel visitation out of an abundance of caution. Due to the unique circumstances this storm presents, all visitors scheduled for this weekend should contact their specific facility in order to find out if visitation will be held between today (Aug 23), Friday, and Sunday.
To check with facilities:
- Hawaii Community Correctional Center: (808) 933-0431
- Kauai Community Correctional Center: (808) 241-3050, ext. 244
- Maui Community Correctional Center: (808) 243-5861
- Oahu Community Correctional Center: (808) 832-1623
- Halawa Correctional Facility: (808) 485-5298
- Waiawa Correctional Facility: (808) 677-6150
- Women’s Community Correctional Center: (808) 266-9675
Facility contact information can also be found on our website at dps.hawaii.gov.
