Due to possible adverse conditions caused by Hurricane Lane, some of the jails/prisons may decide last minute to cancel visitation out of an abundance of caution. Due to the unique circumstances this storm presents, all visitors scheduled for this weekend should contact their specific facility in order to find out if visitation will be held between today (Aug 23), Friday, and Sunday.

To check with facilities:

Hawaii Community Correctional Center: (808) 933-0431

Kauai Community Correctional Center: (808) 241-3050, ext. 244

Maui Community Correctional Center: (808) 243-5861

Oahu Community Correctional Center: (808) 832-1623

Halawa Correctional Facility: (808) 485-5298

Waiawa Correctional Facility: (808) 677-6150

Women’s Community Correctional Center: (808) 266-9675

Facility contact information can also be found on our website at dps.hawaii.gov.

